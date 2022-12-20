The Rings of Power Considered a Huge Success at Amazon

Amazon's incredibly expensive gamble on its Lord of the Rings series seems to have paid off, according to Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders. Costing $465 million USD to produce, there was a lot riding on the success of the show's first season.

From a recent interview with Sanders held by Deadline, he states that The Rings of Power broke records on Prime Video for the most global viewers on its first day, minutes streamed, and signups worldwide during its launch window.

This success has propelled Amazon Studios to ramp up the scale of the show for The Rings of Power season two. There were rumours previously that internally The Rings of Power was considered a disaster and that the showrunners had been removed from the project. From this interview, though, it seems the views at Amazon are quite the opposite.

There is also a tease from Sanders about the inclusion of more Ring bearers, including some Dwarf kings. With season two of The Rings of Power currently filming, it hopefully won't be too long until we can see some of this improved scale in action.