The rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit are up for sale

HQ

It has been revealed that the film and gaming rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit are both set to go up for sale and be auctioned off as a bundle, "in the coming days". As reported on by Variety, the intellectual property is set to be sold for around $2 billion, although this could change depending on how the auction unravels.

The decision to put the property up for auction comes after the Saul Zaentz Co. decided to sell its Tolkien holdings. Whoever ends up acquiring the rights, will be able to produce video games, film, merchandise, live events, and theme parks based on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, and Tolkien's Middle-Earth works that were published after his death, including The Simarillion and The Unfinished Tales of Numenor and Middle-Earth.

It should be noted that while certain companies are frontrunners for the rights (including Amazon due to its upcoming mega-budget The Lord of the Rings TV series) the deal isn't exactly clean cut, as Warner Bros. still maintains the film development rights to LOTR due to its ownership of New Line Cinema, even if the Zaentz Co. would argue differently.

While it hasn't been made public just when the sale will go through, it is expected to take place very soon, meaning we'll likely hear about the new owners of the IP by the end of the week, a result which should settle the legal dispute of who actually owns the IP that has been ongoing for the past ten years.