The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones will conclude with its fourth season

Max has shared a few images of the last batch of episodes.

HQ

The Righteous Gemstones is still one of the best-received recent comedy series, something both critics and fans seem to agree on, at least when looking at its Rotten Tomatoes scores. But, despite three ridiculous and hilarious seasons, the show will soon be coming to an end with its fourth season.

This has been affirmed by Max in a post on X where it presents glimpses at the upcoming fourth season and accompanies them with the comment: "Here's the first look at the final season of #TheRighteousGemstones."

The last season of the comedy series will begin to air on Max sometime in March (an exact date has yet to be communicated), and as for what that means for regions without the streaming platform, the release plans also remain unclear.

