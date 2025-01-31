The Righteous Gemstones return one final time on March 9

HQ

A few days ago, we reported on the first images of The Righteous Gemstones' fourth and final season, noting at the time that the series would arrive sometime in March. Now, we know the firm date and also have a trailer to gawk at.

This last part of the Gemstones' saga will begin on March 9, and as for what the televangelist family will be getting up to, the trailer confirms that Baby Billy Freeman will be creating a Teenjus show about a teenage Jesus, Kevin and Keefe will be continuing to try to inspire young minds, Judy's husband BJ gets into pole dancing, Jesse attends a war re-enactment, and the siblings all head to paradise to find their father Eli.

Needless to say, it looks like we're in store for a hilarious final season when it returns in March.