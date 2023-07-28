Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones has been renewed for a fourth season

Danny McBride's evangelical spoof show is returning again.

Now that the third season of Danny McBride's evangelical comedy show, The Righteous Gemstones, has finished airing, HBO has announced that the show has been greenlit for a return, meaning we will be getting a fourth season of the series.

As announced on Twitt...X, HBO has not slapped a timeline on when the series will be back, but judging by the recent greenlight, don't expect the new season before 2024 at the earliest.

If you haven't had the chance to catch Season 3 of the show, you can watch the trailer for it below for a teaser of what it offers.

The Righteous Gemstones

