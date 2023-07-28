The Righteous Gemstones has been renewed for a fourth season

Now that the third season of Danny McBride's evangelical comedy show, The Righteous Gemstones, has finished airing, HBO has announced that the show has been greenlit for a return, meaning we will be getting a fourth season of the series.

As announced on Twitt...X, HBO has not slapped a timeline on when the series will be back, but judging by the recent greenlight, don't expect the new season before 2024 at the earliest.

If you haven't had the chance to catch Season 3 of the show, you can watch the trailer for it below for a teaser of what it offers.

Have you been following The Righteous Gemstones?