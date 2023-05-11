The Righteous Gemstones are back and more American than ever

Anyone who has seen an episode of Max's The Righteous Gemstones will know that the comedy series pokes fun at the televangelical scene of America, and revolves around a massively successful family that will do whatever it takes to protect its fortune. Well, following two seasons of chaos and wacky outings, it's time for the Gemstones to make their return to TVs around the world, as Max has announced when Season 3 will start streaming.

Set to kick off on June 18, the series is coming back and more American than ever by the looks of the trailer, as here we get our fill of NASCAR, gun-toting fanatics, and monster trucks. Needless to say, if you thought the series couldn't get any more American already, then this trailer proves that wrong.

Catch the trailer below and let us know if you'll be watching Season 3 of the comedy series when it returns next month.