English
Gamereactor
news
The Riftbreaker

The Riftbreaker to be included with Xbox Game Pass on day 1

It will also be coming to PC and PlayStation 5.

If you like more strategic RPG's and have a thing for mechs and action, then the upcoming The Riftbreaker might be something for you. It launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X later this fall, and has already been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass on day 1.

The Riftbreaker includes base building on the planet Galatea 37, all while you are controlling a mech blasting everything in sight as Captain Ashley Nowak. The Xbox Game Pass announcement trailer can be found below and it includes plenty of gameplay, if you think this sounds interesting.

