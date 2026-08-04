The Rhine has hit record-low levels in several locations as summer heatwaves continue to afflict Europe

HQ

Recently, we touched upon the news that the Rhine river stretching through much of Germany and the Netherlands has been afflicted by incredibly low water levels, all due to the ongoing summer heatwaves affecting much of Europe. The latest development on this front is that the water levels have hit record lows in various locations for the river, the lowest it has ever been registered since records began.

As per BBC News, the Rhine levels in Cologne and Lobith in West Germany are some of the lowest the river has ever been, and seemingly it'll only be getting worse as drought conditions in much of Europe continue to remain in effect.

These low river levels are also being registered in other European rivers, including the Danube, which stretches through 10 countries, and also the Po river in Italy as well.

As it is, 44% of Rhine measuring stations state the water level is extremely low, while 78% in the Danube register the same information.