The Rewinder has been stealth released on Game Pass

Microsoft had a little surprise to offer during the recent ID@Xbox Showcase when the highly acclaimed puzzle adventure The Rewinder was both announced and released for Xbox - and also added to Game Pass (in addition to the previously confirmed April titles).

The Rewinder is based on Chinese folklore, and is already available on both Switch and Steam (with 96% of users giving it a positive rating). The adventure follows the protagonist Yun, who is the last Rewinder, giving him the ability to explore memories and change the past.

The adventure features several mythological characters and is presented with pixels, with the goal of recreating Chinese art. Check out the Xbox trailer below, be sure to play when you're free today on May 1 because, as mentioned, it's included with Game Pass.