The Revolution X Unlimited controller launches next month

There's no shortage of high-end controllers for Xbox Series S/X, but more choice is obviously better, and next month it's time for another one. That's when Nacon will release its Revolution X Unlimited, which is described as being specifically designed for fans of first- and third-person action.

In addition to expected features such as Hall Effect technology (both sticks and triggers), rechargeable battery, trigger blockers, wireless connectivity (both Bluetooth and radio frequency) and interchangeable components - it also has an LCD display. The idea is that this will give you "quick, intuitive access to game information and configuration of audio and gameplay parameters".

Pre-orders are now in full swing and it will be released on April 30 for £179.90 / €199.90, and you can read more about it here, as well as watch a short trailer and a number of pictures below.