The reviews are in for Megalopolis, and they're not great

Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis has finally premiered. 40 years in the making, 120 million of Coppola's own money thrown into the project. Hundreds of rewrites, and the end result... well it leaves a lot to be desired, according to critics.

At the time of writing, Megalopolis has a 50% Rotten Tomatoes score. It hasn't yet premiered in theatres, but people did get a chance to see it at Cannes, where there were reportedly some boos mixed in with the standing ovation at the end.

Critics have referred to the film as a "stilted, earnest, over the top, CGI ridden, and utter mess." Another called it "138 stultifying minutes of ill-conceived themes, half-finished scenes, nails-along-the-blackboard performances, word-salad dialogue and ugly visuals."

Well, it seems like Coppola's grandest project yet didn't quite turn out as planned. I can't wait for the full release when there's a pocket of the internet that claims this is the greatest film of all time.