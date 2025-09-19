The Revenge of La Llorona rumored to begin filming next month

HQ

The Conjuring universe continues to hold the title as Hollywood's most haunted franchise. And even though the saga of Ed and Lorraine Warren reached its conclusion with Last Rites, there are no signs of the coffin lid closing just yet. According to the usually reliable insider Daniel RPK, work is already underway on a sequel to The Curse of La Llorona—and this one is promised to be even darker and more terrifying.

The first film wasn't exactly a home run for the Conjuring universe, but the mythic "Weeping Woman" still managed to pull in over $120 million worldwide. That's more than enough to call it a box-office success and justify a follow-up. Filming is reportedly set to begin next month with James Wan back as producer. This time the director's chair is occupied by Santiago Menghini, while the script comes from Sean Tretta—hardly a household name.

The project's working title is The Revenge of La Llorona, though whether that will be the official name when the horror flick finally hits theaters remains to be seen. If you've been enjoying all the Conjuring spin-offs, this one could be right up your eerie alley.