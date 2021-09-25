The ReVamped versions of Bloodrayne 1 & 2 are coming to modern consoles in the near future

Ziggurat Interactive has revealed that the Revamped versions of Bloodrayne 1 & 2 will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One at an unconfirmed date in the near future. A special retail release will also be launching courtesy of Limited Run Games and this is exclusive to Nintendo Switch and PS4.

This pair of enhanced titles originally launch on the PC back in November last year. These versions of the game feature upscaled cinematics, improvements to lighting, and enhanced shadows, reflections, and water effects. Additionally, they both now feature voiced audio and localised texts for much more languages than they did when they released in the 2000s.

"The response to the Terminal Cut editions on PC has been tremendous," said Michael Devine, SVP Business Development at Ziggurat Interactive. "Fans of the series are asking for us to bring BloodRayne to more platforms, and we are happy to give console players the update they have been asking for with these ReVamped editions."