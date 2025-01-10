The rest of the world remains largely unaffected by zombies in 28 Years Later

HQ

While offering a return to the zombie-infested Britain of Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's creation, 28 Years Later also gives fans a lot of questions to be answered. And, in a recent interview with Empire, it seems we have a couple of interesting details to pour over with the plot.

In 28 Years Later, considering the state of Britain that you see, you might imagine the rest of the world has crumbled, too. That's not the case, as apparently everywhere else has been largely unaffected by zombies, and Britain has just been left to rot.

There are some communities still out there, like those living on Holy Island or the isle of Lindisfarne, which is safe as it only allows passage to the mainland once per day, when the tide recedes enough. This is where Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer's characters live, along with their 12-year-old son Spike, who has to go through a rite of passage to see what the rest of the country is like.

Recently, we also heard that despite rumours, Cillian Murphy won't be returning as Jim in 28 Years Later. Perhaps there's space for him somewhere in the new trilogy.