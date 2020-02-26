Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Resident Evil 3

The Resident Evil 3 remake is getting a demo

Capcom is working on a demo for the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 3, letting you try before you buy.

Are you one of those gamers who like to play a snippet of a game before deciding whether or not it's worth purchasing? Well, if you're also a fan or a potential fan of Resident Evil 3, you're in luck because Capcom is working on a demo of the upcoming remake of the horror classic.

Just recently, Capcom posted the announcement on the official Resident Evil Twitter account, stating that a Resident Evil 3 demo is on the way and that we'll be receiving more details in the near future. This is most definitely good news, both for those who are unsure if they want to buy the game and for those who are about to burst with excitement ahead of the game's launch on April 3 of this year.

If you don't want to wait for the demo, you can read our recent final impressions preview here.

Resident Evil 3

Related texts

Resident Evil 3 - Last Look

Resident Evil 3 - Last Look
PREVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

Following in the footsteps of last year's stellar RE2 remake, the team at Capcom is set to return with another reimagined horror classic.



Loading next content