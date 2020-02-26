The Resident Evil 3 remake is getting a demo

Are you one of those gamers who like to play a snippet of a game before deciding whether or not it's worth purchasing? Well, if you're also a fan or a potential fan of Resident Evil 3, you're in luck because Capcom is working on a demo of the upcoming remake of the horror classic.

Just recently, Capcom posted the announcement on the official Resident Evil Twitter account, stating that a Resident Evil 3 demo is on the way and that we'll be receiving more details in the near future. This is most definitely good news, both for those who are unsure if they want to buy the game and for those who are about to burst with excitement ahead of the game's launch on April 3 of this year.

