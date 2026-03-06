The Resident Evil 2 arcade game is coming to Europe, America, and Japan this year

HQ

Resident Evil is turning 30, and the best gift Capcom has given us is Resident Evil Requiem. However, the celebrations don't end with this highly praised game, as last night, during the Capcom Spotlight event, a new orchestral concert featuring music from Resident Evil (30th Anniversary Concerts - Symphony of Legacy), an immersive collaboration with the Universal Studios Japan theme park (which is also celebrating its 25th anniversary), as well as a new arcade cabinet inspired by Resident Evil 2 were announced.

This new interpretation of the classic, called Biohazard: RE2 Arcade in Japan and Resident Evil 2 Arcade in the West, has little to do with the pure survival horror style of the fantastic original or its equally impressive modern remake, as it focuses on action galore (basically shooting zombies) in a light gun shooter style, with two players able to choose between Leon and Claire. As modern features, the guns include simulated recoil, you can feel air blasts in the cabin, and there's surround sound and floor vibration for added immersion. Here you can see the trailer for Resident Evil 2 Arcade:

HQ

And while Capcom had already brought the Resident Evil series to the light gun genre with titles such as Survivor, Dead Aim, and Umbrella Chronicles, in this case it will be Bandai Namco, an expert in the field that once competed with its legendary Time Crisis against Sega's Virtua Cop and House of the Dead, who will be responsible for the adaptation.

Furthermore, as confirmed by Genki_JPN on X, this arcade version of our beloved Resident Evil 2 will not only be coming to Japan, as last night's announcement seemed to suggest, but will also be coming to Europe (regions still TBC) and America this year.