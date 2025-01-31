The Residence is a whodunnit set in the White House

Netflix had quite frankly too much to share yesterday, be it information on Squid Game, Wednesday, Devil May Cry, and more. The streamer also lifted the curtain on a new project it has in the works, a television series that is looking to take viewers into the White House for a whodunnit mystery.

The show is called The Residence and it stars Uzo Aduba in the lead role of a detective who must uncover a killer that is currently among the 157 people in the enormous 132-room building. Abuda plays Cordelia Cupp, and while she will be on the trail of a murderer, she will also have to navigate the challenges of political turmoil and hidden secrets that seem to be secreted from the historic building's walls.

The Residence has quite an interesting cast, with Randall Park and Giancarlo Esposito being the two highest-profile names attached. The cast is also bolstered by Susan Kelechi Watson, Jane Curtain, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Edwina Findley, and a pop star, but who exactly has not been revealed.

The show has been created by Scandal writer and producer Paul William Davies, and with The Residence coming to Netflix on March 20, you can see the full synopsis and teaser trailer below.

"132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous state dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world's most famous mansion. Amid all the twists and turns, detective Cordelia Cupp partners with sceptical FBI special agent Edwin Park (Randall Park) to untangle an intriguing (and deadly) mystery. As the teaser reveals, the victim of the murder is A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito), the White House chief usher — and everyone is a suspect."