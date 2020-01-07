The render of the Xbox Series X at CES isn't the real thing

Last month the Xbox Series X console was shown off for the first time, looking a little bit like a PC tower, and this week it appeared as if we got a look at the back via AMD's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) presentation.

A still image of the back was shared courtesy of Wario64, which reveals two HDMI ports, two USB-C ports, ethernet port, a port for the power cable, and support for S/PDIF. The front of the console was also pictured with a regular USB port.

It turns out that's not the whole story though, as AMD issued a statement after the presentation to The Verge, saying that this model doesn't reflect the final product.

"The Xbox Series X imagery used during the AMD CES press conference was not sourced from Microsoft and does not accurately represent the design or features of the upcoming console," the spokesperson said. "They were taken from TurboSquid.com."

Well, that settles that then, so we still don't know the proper ports for the Xbox Series X, even if this looked like the genuine thing.

What ports are you hoping for?

You watching Advertisements