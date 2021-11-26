The Renault 4's 60th anniversary is being celebrated by turning the car into a aircraft

HQ

To mark the 60th anniversary of the Renault 4, the French automobile manufacturer has revealed that it has reimagined the car except this time as an aircraft. The small bodied car has had its wheels removed and replaced by four propeller blades designed to lift the car off the ground.

Looking similar to a large drone, except with cabin with a seat for a driver, the car has been designed and created to reflect what the Renault 4 could look like in 60 years time, with this very version of the car on display at the Atelier Renault on the Champs Elysées currently, before it is taken on a tour to Miami, New York, and Macau.

As for how the car is powered, Renault has mentioned that this version, known as the AIR4, uses various lithium-polymer batteries that each serve up 22,000mAh of energy each. According to the press release, these batteries should give the car a horizontal top speed of 26m/s, with it able to fly as high as 700m in the air.

"After a year-long celebration we wanted to create something unconventional to close up the 60th anniversary of 4L," highlights Arnaud Belloni, Renault brand global marketing director. "This collaboration with TheArsenale was a natural fit. The flying show-car AIR4 is something unseen and a wink to how this icon could look like in another 60 years."

As this is very much a concept and celebratory vehicle, the AIR4 will not be available commercially, but if you do want to have a look at the car, the previously noted tour will be taking place in 2022.