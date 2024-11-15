The remote chance Alcaraz has in order to qualify for ATP semi-finals in Turin after his defeat to Zverev

HQ

Alexander Zverev joins Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz as the next semi-finalist for ATP Finals in Turin, that take place tomorrow, Saturday. As the only one in the group with three victories, his spot in the semi-finals is secured after beating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(5), 6-4.

"He beat me too many times this year in important matches, so I'm happy that I got this one", said Zverev, probably still thinking about that five-sets Roland Garros final.

"Obviously I feel like we have a pretty good rivalry with a great friendship as well, so it's always nice to play against him... Just sharing the court with him. He's a great guy and I'm looking forward to the next matches with him as well", said Zverev, who after this victory, unties their track record (6 victories for Zverev, 5 for Alcaraz in all of their games).

What needs to happen for Alcaraz to qualify for ATP semi-finals in Turin

The German player already claimed Alcaraz's no. 2 spot in the ATP rankings last month in Paris, and has already secured it with his qualification for the final. However, Alcaraz still has one, albeit very small, chance of qualifying for the final.

According to ATP Tour, the only scenario that saves Alcaraz is the one where Andrey Rublev defeats Casper Ruud in two sets (straight sets) tonight. Alcaraz would pass as second in the group due to number of sets won. This match takes place at 8:45 PM CET (Central European Time, 7:45 PM in UK time).