Perfect World Entertainment and Gunfire Games have announced that the Remnant: From the Ashes series has sold over 2.5 million copies across all platforms. These figures include the 2019 base game and both its DLCs, which are Swamps of Corsus and Subject 2923. This is pretty impressive indeed considering the relatively small size of the studio and how long the game has actually been released.

For those of you who are unaware, Remnant: From the Ashes is a unique take on the souls-like genre, which sees the player using guns instead of melee weapons. The challenge is certainly here though, as there are many punishing bosses scattered throughout that will put your skills to the test and will see you pulling your hair out. It takes place within a post-apocalyptic world where you play as one of the last remnants of humanity.

Yoon Im, CEO of Perfect World Entertainment, said: "Reaching this milestone is a testament to Gunfire Games' dedication and incredible talent as game developers. From the very beginning, we knew that Remnant: From the Ashes would resonate with players in search of a satisfying survival action shooter with a post-apocalyptic twist. We're incredibly proud to see the thrilling multiverse that Gunfire Games has created be embraced by so many players around the world."

