Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall

The remaster of Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall has finally been released!

Get ready to return to this classic RPG.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Youngsters often think of the Elder Scrolls as synonymous with 2011's Skyrim, completely forgetting that it was actually the fifth installation in the 30-year-old series. The second title in the series, the unanimously acclaimed - but now painfully outdated - Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall from 1996 has now, after nine years of development, received a fan remaster. The best part? It is, like the original game, completely free to download.

Daggerfall Unity 1.0 is described on the developers' website as "[an] open source recreation of Daggerfall in the Unity engine created by Daggerfall Workshop" and includes these improvements and additions, among others:


  • Cross-platform without emulation (Windows/Linux/Mac)

  • Retro graphics are boosted by modern engine and lighting

  • High resolution widescreen with classic style

  • Optionally play in retro mode 320×200 or 640×400 with VGA palettes

  • Optionally overhaul the graphics and gameplay with mods

  • Huge draw distances even without mods

  • Smooth first-person controls

  • Quality of life enhancements

  • Extensive mod support with an active creator community

  • Translation support via community mods

Daggerfall Unity requires the original to be played. Read more on the developers' website on how to get started and get all the details.

The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall

Related texts



Loading next content