The remaster of Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall has finally been released!

Youngsters often think of the Elder Scrolls as synonymous with 2011's Skyrim, completely forgetting that it was actually the fifth installation in the 30-year-old series. The second title in the series, the unanimously acclaimed - but now painfully outdated - Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall from 1996 has now, after nine years of development, received a fan remaster. The best part? It is, like the original game, completely free to download.
Daggerfall Unity 1.0 is described on the developers' website as "[an] open source recreation of Daggerfall in the Unity engine created by Daggerfall Workshop" and includes these improvements and additions, among others:
Daggerfall Unity requires the original to be played. Read more on the developers' website on how to get started and get all the details.