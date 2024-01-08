The remaster of Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall has finally been released!

HQ

Youngsters often think of the Elder Scrolls as synonymous with 2011's Skyrim, completely forgetting that it was actually the fifth installation in the 30-year-old series. The second title in the series, the unanimously acclaimed - but now painfully outdated - Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall from 1996 has now, after nine years of development, received a fan remaster. The best part? It is, like the original game, completely free to download.

Daggerfall Unity 1.0 is described on the developers' website as "[an] open source recreation of Daggerfall in the Unity engine created by Daggerfall Workshop" and includes these improvements and additions, among others:



Cross-platform without emulation (Windows/Linux/Mac)



Retro graphics are boosted by modern engine and lighting



High resolution widescreen with classic style



Optionally play in retro mode 320×200 or 640×400 with VGA palettes



Optionally overhaul the graphics and gameplay with mods



Huge draw distances even without mods



Smooth first-person controls



Quality of life enhancements



Extensive mod support with an active creator community



Translation support via community mods



Daggerfall Unity requires the original to be played. Read more on the developers' website on how to get started and get all the details.