The remake of Firestarter flops worse than the original in cinemas

It's approaching forty years since we first got a taste of Drew Barrymore's powers in the film adaptation of the Stephen King book. A film that really didn't do very well in cinemas when it was released in 1984 and even the author himself named it one of the absolute worst films based on his many works.

Sadly, it now appears that the remake of the same name will also meet a similar fate. The film only managed to make just under $4 million against a budget of around $12 million and thus has a long way to go to even be able to break even. Neither critics nor audiences have been the least bit impressed, and the remake of Firestarter seems to lack any spark at all.

At the moment, the film has barely a 12 percent average rating on Rotten Tomatoes and any plans for a Firestarter 2 are now highly unlikely. Perhaps future filmmakers will now take this as a sign and henceforth stay far away from attempting to make yet another remake of the book. Do you have plans to see Firestarter and what are your expectations?