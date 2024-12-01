The release date for The Thing: Remastered may have been revealed

HQ

The Thing, the horror game based on John Carpenter's masterpiece of the same name, was originally released in 2002. The adventure received positive reviews, so it came as no surprise when a remaster of the title was announced this summer. However, we still don't officially know when this upgraded survival horror game will launch.

According to Microsoft's Xbox Wire, though, the release might be just around the corner. The site recently listed all upcoming games for the Xbox platform, and according to the article (which has yet to be removed), The Thing: Remastered is scheduled for release on December 5—this Thursday.

Of course, these details aren't confirmed, especially since neither the developer, Nightdive Studios, nor any other parties have made an announcement. Still, we're hoping it won't be long before we can dive back into this classic nightmare once again.