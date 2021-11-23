The release date for Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes has slipped back a week

HQ

Big Ant Studios has announced that it will be delaying the release of Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes until December 2. The reasoning behind this one-week delay is that the team needs more time to update the game's cover art, visuals, and team lists.

An official statement from Big Ant CEO Ross Symons reads: "Unfortunately, factors beyond our control have meant that we need to update the game's cover art, visuals, and team lists. There was a critical day 1 patch that players will need to enjoy the full Cricket 22 experience that has consequently needed to be revoked. The new patch won't be ready for release until December 2."

Delays are disappointing, but fortunately, this isn't a long one. The wait should hopefully be worth it as the new title is the first in the series on next-gen systems, and it's said to be the most accessible entry to date, with it containing revamped tutorials and controls.