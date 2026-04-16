The RefCam, showing referee's POV live, will debut in Spain in the Copa del Rey final this weekend

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The RefCam, a bodycam worn by football referees, is slowly being introduced in football competitions, to show exactly what the referee is watching at all times during the match, with the goal to improve the viewing experience for fans, a closer look at what's happening in the match, as well as bringing more transparency to the referee decision-making.

The Spanish Football Federation and LaLiga have announced that the RefCam will be used for the first time in Spain this week.

The Copa del Rey final, between Atlético de Madrid and Real Sociedad, Saturday April 18 at 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST, will be the first match to use it, refereed by Javier Alberola, and the camera will also have a microphone. It will be up to TV broadcaster how to mix the traditional overview cameras with this POV of the referee, which will lead to some spectacular images, and should help better understand referee decisions.

After that, it will also be used in other games, including Barça vs. Celta on April 22, Betis vs. Real Madrid on April 24, Valencia vs. Atleti and the final Clásico Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on May 10.