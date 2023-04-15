The Redmi Note 12 Pro aims to be an affordable flagship

HQ

We take a look at a fair share of smartphones as part of our Quick Look series, and in the spirit of that, we've taken aim at yet another device in this family. The Redmi Note 12 Pro is this very device, a smartphone that is designed to be affordable and approachable, all while still offering flagship qualities.

Boasting a 120Hz AMOLED display, a IMX766 camera with OIS support, and a massive 5000 mAh battery that can be charged quickly thanks to 67W turbo charging compatibility, this device offers all of these features and more all for the starting price of £339.

But to see how this phone actually shapes up in practice, our very own Magnus has been playing around with the Redmi Note 12 Pro on the latest Quick Look, which you can catch below for further thoughts and facts.