The Red Cross is offering Tetris t-shirts if you give blood

The Red Cross has teamed up with Tetris in an effort to get people donating blood. Until the 9th of June, if you sign up to give blood via The Red Cross' website, you'll be able to get your hands on an exclusive Tetris t-shirt.

This offer is only available while stocks last, so if you're not squeamish and want to give out some of your blood, you might just get yourself a free t-shirt out of it. The t-shirt also celebrates Tetris' 40th anniversary, and it's quite nice when it comes to the design, featuring a game of Tetris someone is undoubtedly about to lose, with a red cross coming in as the next piece.

"The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with a brand as iconic as Tetris to encourage the public to give blood," said Darren Irby, executive director of donors and sponsor marketing for the American Red Cross. "The cross-generational appeal of Tetris makes it a 'perfect fit' for us in helping to reach audiences young and more mature to encourage them to take action and roll-up a sleeve to help save lives."

