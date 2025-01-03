The Recruit's second season takes Noah Centineo to South Korea

Netflix has a few exciting offerings planned for the first month of 2025, including bringing the fabulous Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl to fans around the world as soon as today. But later in the month will see the action series The Recruit making its return, as the show will be looking to dish out a second slate of episodes by the month's end.

On January 30, The Recruit will return to the streaming giant, and as for what this next season will revolve around, it will see protagonist Owen Hendricks (played by Noah Centineo) heading to Seoul, South Korea to deal with a threat that seems to be coming from within his own agency...

With The Recruit almost back, you can see the trailer for the second season below, as well as its slightly more descriptive official synopsis.

"It's "spy meets Seoul" as CIA Lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) is pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency."