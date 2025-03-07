The Recruit has been cancelled by Netflix after two seasons

HQ

Back in January, Netflix decided to utilise a truly baffling release strategy by debuting two very similar espionage action series within around 10 days of one another. After two strong debut seasons, both The Night Agent and The Recruit returned to Netflix, shortly after one another, for second seasons, and clearly that hasn't worked out well at all for the latter.

Because the streamer has now decided to axe and cancel The Recruit, ending its run on Netflix. This has been confirmed by actor Colton Dunn, known for playing the character of Lester Kitchens in the show, on Threads, where he explains the following:

"The Recruit has been cancelled yall. Such a bummer. I'll share some pics and fun memories on IG but just wanted you to hear it from me. Thanks if you watched. I'm AVAILABLE NOW! Hire me for you tv story!!"

When The Recruit returned to Netflix, it spent a few weeks comfortably near the top of the streamer's charts, typically only struggling to overcome The Night Agent in the English TV series rankings. Netflix has yet to comment on the cancellation of the series.