The recent Twitch leak was reportedly due to a "malicious third party"

If you have been following the news recently, then you might have seen that Twitch suffered a massive data leak that caused sensitive information such as the site's source code and payment figures for its content creators to circulate online. This was initially followed by a period of silence from the company, but they have now published a blog post shedding some light on what happened.

According to the blog post, it was an error in a server configuration change that enabled a "malicious third party" to access data. Twitch has reassured users that there has been "no indication" that login details have been exposed and it has been noted too that credit card details have not been circulated due to Twitch not storing these details. The company also stated: "Our teams are working with urgency to investigate the incident."