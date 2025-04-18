The Rebel Moon universe is set to expand further

HQ

Love it or hate it, the Rebel Moon franchise has certainly been a talking point and one of Netflix's biggest investments over the last couple of years. While it's unclear if we will ever see more films fitting into the franchise, the good news for Rebel Moon fans is that additional narrative and stories are on their way, and coming sooner rather than later.

Variety reports that a prequel comic book series is coming from Titan Comics, with this known as Rebel Moon: Nemesis. It will explore the history and past of the character Nemesis, who in the films is played by Doona Bae and known for wielding a big and striking cyborg sword.

The comic series is coming from Gail Simone and artists Federico Bertoni, and as for what exactly it will unpack, it's mentioned:

"The comic series will take place before Nemesis became a sword-wielding partly-mechanical assassin, and is described as an "action-packed and badass story in the style of a revenge western, in which an innocent woman finds herself in the path of Imperium soldiers who slaughter her family."

The series will begin to sell from July 16 and will be the second comic run from the Rebel Moon, following on from House of the Bloodaxe, which was written by Zack Snyder and published by Titan.