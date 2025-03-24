The Rebel Alliance rises up against the Empire in the final trailer for Andor: Season 2

HQ

We've known for a long time that the second season of the Disney+ hit Andor, which follows in the footsteps of the character played by Diego Luna would be the last for the series, and would connect the character's story to the beginning of Rogue One. What we couldn't have predicted before this series premiered is that it would be a success on par with the first season of The Mandalorian and that Cassian Andor's story would become the streaming platform's favourite Star Wars product.

Now we're less than a month away from the premiere of the first episodes of this final batch, and Disney has shared a teaser trailer for the final season of Andor. In it, we see Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera grimly observing the Empire's arrival in Jeddah. Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma speeding up the formation of the structure that will soon become the Rebel Alliance, and Empire's director Orson Callan Krennic speeding up the finishing touches on the construction of the Death Star. We also get a brief shot of K-2SO punching an Imperial officer, so we're looking forward to Alan Tudyk's return to voice the charismatic Imperial droid who switched sides.

Are you ready for the second season of Andor?