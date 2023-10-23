The realistic look of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II explained

HQ

The very first game ever shown for Xbox Series X was Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, which was revealed late 2019 on The Game Awards together with the actual console. And since then, we've known this would be an incredibly impressive adventure.

This is not only because the British studio Ninja Theory is really talented game developers, but also because they have really went the extra mile to get everything right. In a new video, they explain why Senua looks very realistic in the adventure, which isn't all about clever programming, game engines and stuff like that - but also really analogue work.

Check it out below for a better look at the massive effort that making a AAA game actually is. Senua's Saga: Hellblade II launches next year for PC and Xbox Series S/X, it will be included with Game Pass starting day 1.