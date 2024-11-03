The realism in Grand Theft Auto VI will blow people's minds, according to a former Rockstar employee.

HQ

It's not like Grand Theft Auto VI needs any more hype behind it than it already has. But that hasn't stopped a former Rockstar employee from beating the drum and praising what's currently the world's most anticipated game. This person, who previously worked on both Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V, reveals that every aspect of the new game has been turned up to eleven. Everything feels much more realistic, and it's going to blow people away.

"Every element of the game moves forward in terms of it feeling more realistic. It will blow people away. I think they've raised the bar again."

All we can do is hope it's true, and it'll be exciting to see how the Grand Theft Auto VI experience stacks up against the previous titles, especially considering Rockstar has lost many of its former key players.

