The Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is the first one sporting the Snapdragon 4100+

After a couple of undesired leaks, Razer and Fossil have just officially announced their new joint product, the Gen 6 Smartwatch, at CES 2022. The product will go on sale this month of January, at a RRP of $329 USD, but it might be tricky to catch as only 1337 units will be manufactured for the time being.

Razer, who yesterday announced new RTX 3080 Ti powered gaming laptops, pitches this as a "smartwatch for gamers", given the branding and the performance of the wearable device. The watch is built upon Fossil Gen 6 platform and will show three different Razer plates and two interchangeable straps.

Tech-wise, it's the first device of its kind to house Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear4100+ SoC, which promises more speed and better performance for the different Wear OS apps (Wear OS 3 update coming in 2022), while saving some power at the same time.

Restfulness, sleep tracking, and other health and sport measurements come improved by an upgraded heart rate sensor and the SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, which accompany your other typical smartwatch sensors and features.

Is it time for you to buy a "smartwatch for gamers" in 2022?