The Razer Dolce & Gabbana chair was at CES 2024

Razer made a lot of people confused with their sudden colab with luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana last year when some concepts were shown. Now we finally get to have a look at the over-the-top Razer Enki Pro.

Subtle approach is not the way ofDolce & Gabana's gilded fabric, and while some may prefer this over the standard colours, you are also going to pay $3,000 for it, three times the price of the "standard" chair.

Lucky for you, it's already sold out, and it seems uncertain if new stock will ever be available.