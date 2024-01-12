Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The Razer Dolce & Gabbana chair was at CES 2024

But so was the price.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Razer made a lot of people confused with their sudden colab with luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana last year when some concepts were shown. Now we finally get to have a look at the over-the-top Razer Enki Pro.

Subtle approach is not the way ofDolce & Gabana's gilded fabric, and while some may prefer this over the standard colours, you are also going to pay $3,000 for it, three times the price of the "standard" chair.

Lucky for you, it's already sold out, and it seems uncertain if new stock will ever be available.

The Razer Dolce & Gabbana chair was at CES 2024


Loading next content