The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro changes up Razer's iconic design

For better or worse, this mouse ditches some memorable elements from previous DeathAdders.

HQ

Often, we don't think about our mice having iconic designs. Really, we barely look at them, instead just blindly reaching for them when we want to click something. But, the original Razer DeathAdder had a pretty great design.

Ergonomic, unique, it stood out among the crowds. And yet, for this DeathAdder V3 Pro, it appears that design has largely been ditched. But, is that for the betterment of the product as a whole?

In our latest Quick Look, we dive into the specifications of the mouse, what we think about this new design, and more. If you're looking for a new mouse and want to hear what we have to say, be sure to check out the video below:

HQ


