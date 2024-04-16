The Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar brings even more RGB to your setup

HQ

If you're looking to add that extra level of colour-based immersion to your gaming setup, the Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar might just be for you. Like other light bars, it will illuminate your display in colours of your choosing, but also provides light on the background of your monitor.

This can level up your levels of immersion in gaming. Through your PC, you can change the light bar's warmth, brightness, and more to have it fit your style. However, to find out whether this is something geared more towards content creators or is a device that most gamers have a use for, you'll have to check out our full thoughts in the Quick Look below.

Or, if you're looking for a more in-depth guide, you can check out our full review of the Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar here.