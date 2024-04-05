The Razer Aether Lamp Pro converts your room into an RGB gamer room

HQ

How to tell the difference between a regular old PC and an epic gaming one? Well, usually gamers love to plaster their accessories and devices in RGB lighting. We're all guilty of it, whether it was something we preferred in the past or still love today.

If you want one device that can manage all of your lighting and give you some extra RGB in your gaming room, the Razer Aether Lamp Pro has your back. Using Razer's Synapse app, you can sync up your mouse, keyboard, lamp, and more.

Of course, this is primarily for the serious Razer enthusiasts, but if the lamp interests you, check out our full thoughts in the Quick Look below: