The Rainbow Six: Siege Montreal Major's Playoff bracket is locked in

After a busy few days, only eight of the total 20 teams that flocked to Montreal to compete in the Rainbow Six: Siege Major hosted by BLAST in the city remain in contention for the trophy. The play-in and group stages for the tournament are in the books, and now the Playoffs bracket is set, and with that in mind we know the structure for the seven remaining matches in the event.

The quarter-finals look as follows:

Quarter-final 1:

FaZe Clan vs. Soniqs

Quarter-final 2:

Team BDS vs. Team Secret

Quarter-final 3:

W7m esports vs. Spacestation Gaming

Quarter-final 4:

Team Falcons vs. Virtus.pro

The bracket is also split so that the winners of quarter-finals one and two will face each other in the first semi-final, with the winner of that punching their ticket to the grand final, whereas quarter-finals three and four will operate on the other side of the bracket. At this stage in the tournament, there are also no second chances, meaning it's win and in, or lose and be knocked out for good.