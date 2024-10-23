The Rainbow Six: Siege Montreal Major's Phase 1 bracket has been drawn

HQ

In a couple of weeks, the best Rainbow Six: Siege teams will be returning to the home of the shooter for a Major based in Montreal, Canada. The event will see $750,000 on offer and will pit 20 teams against each other in the hunt for the largest slice of this pie. With this event coming up, Ubisoft and BLAST has drawn the bracket for Phase 1 of the tournament.

Phase 1 will effectively be a Play-In that sees eight of the lowest-seeded teams battling it out for one of the four remaining Playoff slots. This will happen through a double-elimination bracket, with the phase running between November 7 and 8.

As per the full bracket, you can see that below, as well as the first slate of matches.