The Raccoon City Demo for Resident Evil 3 is out now

As announced a few days ago, Capcom has finally made possible to get an early taste of Resident Evil 3 thanks to the newly released Raccoon City Demo. You can download the demo right now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from the following addresses:

The demo requires 7.47GB of free space on Xbox One and 8.01GB on PS4. The demo is also expected on Steam starting at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET.

Resident Evil 3 is expected on April 3 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. You can read our latest impressions right here.

You can also download a demo for Resident Evil Resistance's open beta on PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, where it states that the test will take place starting on March 27 at 7am BST (as it will be by then) and will run until the game releases on April 3.