The Queen's Wii is for sale for $300,000

You're watching Advertisements

The story of Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Wii is a fantastic story. When THQ was about to create hype around its highly mediocre party game Big Family Games almost ten years ago, they chose to produce a gold-plated Wii and send it to the aforementioned British Queen because: "She belongs to the most famous family in the country".

Unfortunately, the royal family chose to deny the gift and when YouTube channel People Make Games 2019 dug further into the case, they discovered that the console ended up with a Dutch collector named Donny. (Their interesting reportage video can be seen here.)

However, according to an interview with Console Variations, Donny has decided to sell off the treat for no less than $300,000. The reason he sells is said to be "Moving on with life", while also adding:

"I've been in one place for my whole life, it's time to get my own place. At times it has been difficult for me to have free time or relax. Lately it's all CV and my daily job. When I come home, I don't get to spend a lot of 'me time' so I would like to take the step and move on."

Regarding the pretty steep price tag for a Wii unit, he says:

"I want to be reasonable with buying a place for myself, and $300,000 is the price that I came up with. I don't NEED more. Also, this gives more people the opportunity to buy it."

Will you try to get this very royal Wii?