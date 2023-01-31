The Queen's Gambit 2 tease was from a hacker, says Anya Taylor-Joy

HQ

Fans of Netflix's hit chess drama The Queen's Gambit got excited yesterday when it seemed Anya Taylor-Joy was all but confirming another season would be on the way.

Sadly, as Taylor-Joy has posted on her Instagram story, there appears to be next to no truth in the rumours of a second season of The Queen's Gambit.

The actress claims her Twitter account was hacked and any post coming from her has actually been created by the hacker. It did seem strange that someone would confirm another season of a show out of the blue like that, and now we know why.

This will be disappointing for those who wanted another season of The Queen's Gambit, but it seems at the minute there's nothing official on another lot of episodes for the popular show.