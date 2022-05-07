Cookies

The Quarry

The Quarry is roughly ten hours long

And there are slated to be 186 endings.

HQ

The upcoming horror adventure The Quarry just went gold ahead of the release next month. Something that gives the developers the opportunity to really polish this game and make it as good as it can be when it is released for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on June 10.

We already knew that it has a whopping 186 endings depending on how you approach this adventure, and it seems like it's a pretty massive story as well. Here's what game director Will Byles had to say about this in an interview with SegmentNext:

"Depending on the player, a single playthrough of The Quarry can take about ten hours. The game is also designed to be highly replayable, as we think many will want to go down alternate paths and make different choices. If you're looking to experience every permutation of the story for The Quarry, you will find yourself playing for a very long time!"

Seems like getting all those 186 endings might take a while...

The Quarry

