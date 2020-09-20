Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Quake

The Quake soundtrack has been released on vinyl

Its release was revealed by composer and Nine Inch Nails vocalist, Trent Reznor, on Twitter.

If you haven't already started collecting glorious vinyl editions of video game soundtrack - then today is a good day to start. Trent Reznor, the composer (yup, the guy from Nine Inch Nails), has now tweeted that it has just been released and can be bought from Nin.

This is the first time it's been released on vinyl. The music has been remastered and the package included 2XLP pressed on 180-gram vinyl. Basically, it's a nice addition to any collection and a great way to start a new one.

Quake

Related texts



Loading next content