The Quake soundtrack has been released on vinyl

If you haven't already started collecting glorious vinyl editions of video game soundtrack - then today is a good day to start. Trent Reznor, the composer (yup, the guy from Nine Inch Nails), has now tweeted that it has just been released and can be bought from Nin.

This is the first time it's been released on vinyl. The music has been remastered and the package included 2XLP pressed on 180-gram vinyl. Basically, it's a nice addition to any collection and a great way to start a new one.