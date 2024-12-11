The puzzle to find a date for Real Madrid's postponed match has finally been solved

HQ

On October 29, floodings caused by a cold front (DANA in Spanish) hit several villages in Valencia, leaving a death toll of 230 and 4 missing persons. That tragedy was also felt in sports, with the cancellation of the final MotoGP race, with the circuit sustaining damages and the postponement of several football or basketball matches.

That included a Valencia-Real Madrid Liga match, that has found a new date: January 3, 2025. This new date was not ideal, as it happens in the middle of the few days footballers get to rest during a longer than usual season.

In fact, Professional Footballers Association (AFE in Spanish) had lodged an appeal to Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) because, according to the collective agreement, footballers cannot work on January 2nd.

A judge admited the appeal and the match was moved to January 3, causing a chain reaction that has affected other games: both Spanish Cup fixtures for Madrid and Valencia, meant to be played between 3-5 January, will be played 6 and 7 January, while Madrid's Spanish SuperCup semifinal against Mallorca -which is played in Saudi Arabia- was moved one day from January 8 to 9.

Real Madrid has no regular Liga games to be played between December 22 and January 19, but most teams do, excluding Valencia, which will be played on January 11 as part of Matchweek 19 (Matchweek 19 games for Mallorca, Valencia, Ahtletic Bilbao and Real Madrid, the four teams playing Spanish Super Cup in January, were played last week).

Nevertheless, this leaves a packed calendar for January (and the remainder of December) for both teams, and particularly Real Madrid due to its international commitments:

Real Madrid games in December and January