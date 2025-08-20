The Purr-suit of Happiness lets you be a delivery cat at the end of the world

A giant asteroid is on a collision course with Earth, and humanity's fate is sealed. It's a grim and apocalyptic setup, but as a cat, the end of the world doesn't exactly concern you. That's the playful, yet oddly charming, premise behind The Purr-suit of Happiness, where players embody a cat tasked with delivering packages and letters to the townsfolk of a small community. During Gamescom, we had the chance to speak with Sahin Cengiz from Red Stage Entertainment, who explained the game's design philosophy and how the team set out to create a relatively short, but emotional, experience.

"You are going to be a delivery cat, you're delivering packages between people but at the same time it's the end of the world, and there is an asteroid coming. Everyone kinda just prepares for that, like 'how do we deal with the approaching apocalypse?' But you, as a player, you know, you're just a cat - it's not really your thing to care," Cengiz said.

He went on to explain why the team decided to keep the game short and focused:

"In terms of scale it's not a very big game, we were aiming to make a couple of hours long game because nowadays games tend to be too long. We wanted to do something smaller, very story-heavy. You can run around and find packages and then hear their stories in different orders depending on the player, but it will take two to three hours to complete."

Watch our full interview with Cengiz below. Could The Purr-suit of Happiness be the next charming indie gem on your wishlist?