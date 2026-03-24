The Punisher returns to our screens in a Marvel TV special this May

Frank Castle is back. Jon Bernthal's version of The Punisher has already made his MCU debut in Daredevil: Born Again, and will appear once more in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but now the badass crime fighter is getting his own TV special, coming to Disney+.

Announced by The Punisher's official social media page (who'd have thought he'd have time for it, considering all that crime fighting), Frank's back on the 12th of May. We don't know how long this TV special will last for, but considering Werewolf by Night lasted around 53 minutes, we'd expect this to fall into that hour slot as well.

We're not entirely sure on plot details, but can imagine this will tie into Castle's appearance in the upcoming fourth MCU Spider-Man movie, arriving this July.